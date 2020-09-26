Soldiers from the 338th Army Band Receive Safety Briefing Before Unit Weapon Qualification

Staff Sgt. Jennifer Oxley of the 338th Army Band conducts a safety briefing before unit weapon qualification in Chillicothe, Ohio. Soldiers in the Army band are not only proficient with their instruments, but with using their weapons as well. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

