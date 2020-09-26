Staff Sgt. Jennifer Oxley of the 338th Army Band conducts a safety briefing before unit weapon qualification in Chillicothe, Ohio. Soldiers in the Army band are not only proficient with their instruments, but with using their weapons as well. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 22:02
|Photo ID:
|6585356
|VIRIN:
|200926-A-XJ169-337
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|CHILLICOTHE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers from the 338th Army Band Receive Safety Briefing Before Unit Weapon Qualification, by SPC Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
