    Soldiers from the 338th Army Band Receive Safety Briefing Before Unit Weapon Qualification

    CHILLICOTHE, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2020

    Photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche 

    U.S. Army, Columbus Recruiting Battalion

    Staff Sgt. Jennifer Oxley of the 338th Army Band conducts a safety briefing before unit weapon qualification in Chillicothe, Ohio. Soldiers in the Army band are not only proficient with their instruments, but with using their weapons as well. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2020
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 22:02
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: CHILLICOTHE, OH, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers from the 338th Army Band Receive Safety Briefing Before Unit Weapon Qualification, by SPC Trenton Fouche, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army band
    Columbus
    weapons qualification
    Ohio
    Chillicothe

