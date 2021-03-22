Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wheeler Army Airfield Ruck [Image 14 of 24]

    Wheeler Army Airfield Ruck

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division conducted a ruck march on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii as part of 2021 People First week. Throughout the week Soldiers focused on mental health, financial readiness, and developing overall healthy habits. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 21:24
    Photo ID: 6585311
    VIRIN: 210322-A-XP872-020
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wheeler Army Airfield Ruck [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Sarah Sangster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ruck
    Tropic Lightning
    25ID
    Readiness Week
    People First
    Our Army Ohana

