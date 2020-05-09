Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition – Army Combat Fitness Test and German Basic Fitness Test

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2020

    Photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche 

    U.S. Army, Columbus Recruiting Battalion

    Competitors begin to start a 2-mile run during the 2020 U.S. Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 5. More than 40 Soldiers from across the nation traveled to compete in this year’s Best Warrior, hosted from Sept. 4-10, 2020. The 2020 BWC is an annual competition that brings in the best Soldiers across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Trenton Fouche)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    2020 Best Warrior
    2020ARBWC
    2020 BWC

