Pfc. Jacob L. Pitman-Kauffman, an 18-year-old of RSS Redding from Shasta Lake, Calif. is slated to graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 5, 2021. Kauffman graduated from Central Valley High School and was then recruited by GySgt. Fitzsimmons to serve as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 18:45
|Photo ID:
|6585102
|VIRIN:
|210405-M-CI314-1018
|Resolution:
|5007x3338
|Size:
|470.04 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Honormen [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
