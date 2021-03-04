WASHINGTON, DC (April 3, 2021) – A family participates in an outdoor literacy walk onboard Washington Navy Yard, during Fleet and Family Readiness’s Eggstravaganza event. (U.S. Navy photo by Elizabeth Kearns)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 17:54
|Photo ID:
|6585083
|VIRIN:
|210403-N-SN884-1015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|20.11 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NSAW FFR Eggstravaganza [Image 18 of 18], by Elizabeth Kearns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
