    AFMC leadership to host virtual town hall

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2020

    Photo by Michele Ruff 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Air Force Materiel Command leadership will host a virtual town hall, April 27, at 2pm ET.

