Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs the press, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 5, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 15:30
|Photo ID:
|6584841
|VIRIN:
|210405-D-BM568-1086
|Resolution:
|5214x3821
|Size:
|4.41 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby briefs press [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT