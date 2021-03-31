Dr. Chad Husko, CEO and founder of Iris Light, holds a 300 mm silicon wafer. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 15:24
|Photo ID:
|6584820
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-GH181-1002
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|62.04 KB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFRL approves Cooperative Research and Development Agreement for silicon photonics, by Mary Pacinda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFRL approves Cooperative Research and Development Agreement for silicon photonics
LEAVE A COMMENT