    Remembering Fort Knox Soldiers, Families affected by the Holocaust: Anna Szlovak Billings

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Knox

    A tearful Anna (Szlovak) Billings (left) is told of her father’s death by Maria Hovorka, Hungarian refugee. With them is Billings’ two-year-old daughter. (Inside the Turret archive photo by Edgar Miller)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Beyond the Shoah &mdash; Remembering Fort Knox Soldiers, Families affected by the Holocaust

    Fort Knox
    Holocaust
    Budapest
    Days of Remembrance
    Hovorka
    Szlovak

