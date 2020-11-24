Remembering Fort Knox Soldiers, Families affected by the Holocaust: Anna Szlovak Billings

A tearful Anna (Szlovak) Billings (left) is told of her father’s death by Maria Hovorka, Hungarian refugee. With them is Billings’ two-year-old daughter. (Inside the Turret archive photo by Edgar Miller)
Beyond the Shoah — Remembering Fort Knox Soldiers, Families affected by the Holocaust
