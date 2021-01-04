Coast Guard Richard Etheridge crewmembers interdict a rustic vessel approximately 20 miles southeast of Key Largo, Florida, April 5, 2021. The Richard Etheridge crew interdicted embarked 11 Cuban migrants and transferred them to the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. for repatriation to Cuba. (Coast Guard Photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 13:55
|Photo ID:
|6584621
|VIRIN:
|210401-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|480x640
|Size:
|88.3 KB
|Location:
|FL, US
This work, Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to Cuba, by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
