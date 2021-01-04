Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to Cuba

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Richard Etheridge crewmembers interdict a rustic vessel approximately 20 miles southeast of Key Largo, Florida, April 5, 2021. The Richard Etheridge crew interdicted embarked 11 Cuban migrants and transferred them to the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. for repatriation to Cuba. (Coast Guard Photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 13:55
    Photo ID: 6584621
    VIRIN: 210401-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 480x640
    Size: 88.3 KB
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard repatriates 15 migrants to Cuba, by PO3 Brandon Murray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    D7
    Key Largo
    Cutter Richard Etheridge

