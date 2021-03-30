Team Eielson kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month with a pledge signing March 30, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base. SAAPM is an annual campaign to help bring awareness and prevention of sexual assault in the work place.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 13:52 Photo ID: 6584615 VIRIN: 210330-F-ED762-7329 Resolution: 2485x3000 Size: 4.4 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month kicks off [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.