Team Eielson kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month with a pledge signing March 30, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base. SAAPM is an annual campaign to help bring awareness and prevention of sexual assault in the work place.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 13:52
|Photo ID:
|6584615
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-ED762-7329
|Resolution:
|2485x3000
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month kicks off [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
