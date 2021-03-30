Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month kicks off [Image 1 of 2]

    AK, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Danielle Sukhlall 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, 354th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. John Lokken, 354th Fighter Wing Command Chief, sign the Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM) pledge March 30, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base. SAAPM is an annual campaign to help bring awareness and prevention of sexual assault in the work place.

    This work, Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month kicks off [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Danielle Sukhlall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    NORAD
    Eielson AFB
    Last Frontier
    SAAPM
    354FW

