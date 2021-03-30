Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month kicks off

U.S. Air Force Col. David Berkland, 354th Fighter Wing commander, left, and Chief Master Sgt. John Lokken, 354th Fighter Wing Command Chief, sign the Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM) pledge March 30, 2021 at Eielson Air Force Base. SAAPM is an annual campaign to help bring awareness and prevention of sexual assault in the work place.

