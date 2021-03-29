Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force, Delaware Army National Guard enhance global airlift through training [Image 9 of 12]

    Air Force, Delaware Army National Guard enhance global airlift throughAir Force, Delaware Army National Guard enhance global airlift through training

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Jonathan Enriquez Colin, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, places wood shoring under a C-17 Globemaster III during joint training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 29, 2021. The training focused on providing rapid global airlift through the integration of U.S. Air Force Airmen and Delaware National Guard Soldiers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher Quail)

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 13:30
    Photo ID: 6584607
    VIRIN: 210329-F-NX530-1374
    Resolution: 5742x3676
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force, Delaware Army National Guard enhance global airlift through training [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Christopher Quail, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    loadmaster
    Air Mobility Command
    shoring
    Air Force
    airlift squadron

