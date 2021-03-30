U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief take a selfie March 30, 2021, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The 6th ARW command team completed a visit with the 117th ARW and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Ala. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’
