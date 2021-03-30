U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief take a selfie March 30, 2021, at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. The 6th ARW command team completed a visit with the 117th ARW and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Ala. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 08:32 Photo ID: 6584340 VIRIN: 210330-F-FT779-0426 Resolution: 4758x3176 Size: 10.83 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’ [Image 11 of 11], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.