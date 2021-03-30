6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief delivers remarks during an all call, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Ala., March 30, 2021. The 6th ARW command team traveled to Sumpter Smith JNGB to engage with Airmen, and view daily operations within the 99th ARS, which is a geographically separated unit that functions administratively under of the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

