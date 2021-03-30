Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’ [Image 7 of 11]

    6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief greets Airmen assigned to the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Ala., March 30, 2021. The 6th ARW command team traveled to Sumpter Smith JNGB to engage with Airmen, and view daily operations within the 99th ARS, which is a geographically separated unit that functions administratively under of the 6th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    total force integration
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    99th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

