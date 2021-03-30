U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief attend a mission brief, March 30, 2021, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Ala. The 6th ARW command team met with leaders from the 117th ARW and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron during their visit to discuss the total force integration and operations between the units assigned to Sumpter Smith. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 04.05.2021 08:31 Photo ID: 6584333 VIRIN: 210330-F-FT779-0225 Resolution: 3643x2049 Size: 5.09 MB Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’ [Image 11 of 11], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.