    6th ARW leaders visit 'Black Knights' [Image 5 of 11]

    6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Shae Gee, 6th Air Refueling Wing command chief attend a mission brief, March 30, 2021, Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Ala. The 6th ARW command team met with leaders from the 117th ARW and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron during their visit to discuss the total force integration and operations between the units assigned to Sumpter Smith. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 08:31
    Photo ID: 6584333
    VIRIN: 210330-F-FT779-0225
    Resolution: 3643x2049
    Size: 5.09 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’ [Image 11 of 11], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th ARW leaders visit &lsquo;Black Knights&rsquo;

    Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    total force integration
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    99th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

