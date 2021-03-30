Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’ [Image 4 of 11]

    6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Col. Allen King, 117th ARW commander stand on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Ala., March 30, 2021. The 6th ARW command team made a stop at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, for a visit with the 117th ARW and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, which functions administratively under MacDill Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 08:31
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’ [Image 11 of 11], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    6th ARW leaders visit &lsquo;Black Knights&rsquo;

    Air National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    total force integration
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    99th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

