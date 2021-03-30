U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Jonsson, 6th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Col. Allen King, 117th ARW commander stand on the flight line at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, in Birmingham, Ala., March 30, 2021. The 6th ARW command team made a stop at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, for a visit with the 117th ARW and the 99th Air Refueling Squadron, which functions administratively under MacDill Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 08:31
|Photo ID:
|6584332
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-FT779-0221
|Resolution:
|4632x3092
|Size:
|5.9 MB
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’ [Image 11 of 11], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
6th ARW leaders visit ‘Black Knights’
