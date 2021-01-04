Lara Shimabuku, a second-grader, participates in the “SAC Race” during the 2021 School Age Center Olympics at Sagamihara Family Housing Area, Japan, April 1. Alex Jones, a staff member, cheers her on, and Max Matthews, right, a second-grader, also participates.
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2021 03:26
|Photo ID:
|6584200
|VIRIN:
|210405-A-IT218-001
|Resolution:
|5136x3844
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Camp Zama’s School Age Center kicks off Month of Military Child with Olympic competitions [Image 7 of 7], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Zama’s School Age Center kicks off Month of Military Child with Olympic competitions
LEAVE A COMMENT