Slingload training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 501st CBRNE CO (TE), 23rd CBRN BN, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, conducted slingload operations with a CH-47 Chinook during a training exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2021. 23rd CBRN BN conducted slingload operation training to certify service members on their abilities to aid in providing resources by air. . (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Davis)

