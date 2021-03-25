Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Slingload Training [Image 24 of 29]

    Slingload Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Brooke Davis 

    USAG Humphreys

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 501st CBRNE CO (TE), 23rd CBRN BN, Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, conducted slingload operations with a CH-47 Chinook during a training exercise at the Rodriguez Live Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 25, 2021. 23rd CBRN BN conducted slingload operation training to certify service members on their abilities to aid in providing resources by air. . (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brooke Davis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2021
    Date Posted: 04.05.2021 01:59
    Photo ID: 6584165
    VIRIN: 210325-A-IZ078-333
    Resolution: 7120x4747
    Size: 2.74 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slingload Training [Image 29 of 29], by SPC Brooke Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    chinook
    cbrne
    Slingload training
    rflc

