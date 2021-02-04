Torpedo Operations aboard Rafael Peralta

210402-N-VD554-1072 SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 2, 2021) – Sonar Technician (Geographical) 1st Class Tyler Belair, right, from Massena, N.Y., and Sonar Technician (Geographical) 2nd Class Ketsia Delinoir, left, from Boynton Beach, Flo., load a MK 46 Mod 5A torpedo aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aron Montano)

