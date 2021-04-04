Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2ABCT Returns Home From CENTCOM Deployment [Image 19 of 19]

    2ABCT Returns Home From CENTCOM Deployment

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division are greeted by brigade leadership and family and friends as they arrived back to Fort Bliss April 4, 2021. The Soldiers were deployed to the CENTCOM area of responsibility for the past nine months. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

