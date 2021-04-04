2ABCT Returns Home From CENTCOM Deployment

Soldiers from 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division are greeted by brigade leadership and family and friends as they arrived back to Fort Bliss April 4, 2021. The Soldiers were deployed to the CENTCOM area of responsibility for the past nine months. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

