V31 CMP Shoot

A U.S. Marine with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marines, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command, sights in with his MK22 Sniper Rifle prior to the start of a marksmanship range at the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq, Apr. 2, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Melissa Marnell)
