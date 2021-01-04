USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2021) U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate Fireman Dvonne’te Sonden, from Cincinnati, uses a megohmmeter to test for resistance on power receptacles aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) April 1, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

