210402-N-CJ510-0033 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 2, 2021) Cryptologist Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Mark Lindsay, center, gives damage control training to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 2, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 09:08
|Photo ID:
|6583497
|VIRIN:
|210402-N-CJ510-0033
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, damage control training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
