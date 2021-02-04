210402-N-CJ510-0053 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 2, 2021) Chief Electrician’s Mate Curtis Campbell, center, speaks during a chief petty officer birthday celebration on the mess decks of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 2, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

