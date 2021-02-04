Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration [Image 3 of 5]

    Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrea Rumple 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    210402-N-CJ510-0077 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 2, 2021) Chief petty officers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) pose for a photo during a chief petty officer celebration on the mess decks, April 2, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.03.2021 09:08
    Photo ID: 6583495
    VIRIN: 210402-N-CJ510-0077
    Resolution: 5889x3926
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    damage control training
    Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration
    Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration
    Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration
    damage control training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    USS Roosevelt (DDG 80)
    USS Roosevelt

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT