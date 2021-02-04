210402-N-CJ510-0077 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 2, 2021) Chief petty officers aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) pose for a photo during a chief petty officer celebration on the mess decks, April 2, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2021 09:08
|Photo ID:
|6583495
|VIRIN:
|210402-N-CJ510-0077
|Resolution:
|5889x3926
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Petty Officer Birthday Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
