210402-N-CJ510-0045 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 2, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Millard, right, gives damage control training to Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Roosevelt (DDG 80), April 2, 2021. Roosevelt, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its second patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrea Rumple/Released)

This work, damage control training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Andrea Rumple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.