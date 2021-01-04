An MH-60S Sea Hawk with the Helicopter Seas Combat Squadron TWELVE (HSC -12) lands aboard Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS), Iwakuni, Japan, Apr. 1, 2021. The aircraft transported U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Bill Merz, commander of 7th Fleet, to the air station for a base tour with Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Triton Lai)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 23:45
|Photo ID:
|6583430
|VIRIN:
|210401-M-TU080-1053
|Resolution:
|6700x4467
|Size:
|934.24 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Triton Lai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT