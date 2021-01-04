Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Bill Merz, center, commander of 7th Fleet, and Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, participate in a tour of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Apr. 1, 2021. The purpose of the visit was to focus on engaging with the forward deployed naval forces that support the fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

