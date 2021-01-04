Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 3 of 9]

    Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    An MH-60S Sea Hawk with the Helicopter Seas Combat Squadron TWELVE (HSC -12) lands aboard Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni, Japan, Apr. 1, 2021. The aircraft transported U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Bill Merz, commander of 7th Fleet, to the air station for a base tour with Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, commanding officer of MCAS Iwakuni. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6583424
    VIRIN: 210401-M-MY099-1252
    Resolution: 3445x5167
    Size: 923.85 KB
    Location: JP
    This work, Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS

    MCAS
    HSC 12
    Iwakuni
    C7F

