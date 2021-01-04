Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 2 of 9]

    Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    JAPAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Bill Merz, center, commander of 7th Fleet, and Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni, participate in a tour of MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Apr. 1, 2021. The purpose of the visit was to focus on engaging with the forward deployed naval forces that support the fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mitchell Austin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 23:45
    Photo ID: 6583423
    VIRIN: 210401-M-MY099-1248
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 859.95 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, 7th Fleet Visits Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Mitchell Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    MCAS
    HSC 12
    Iwakuni
    C7F

