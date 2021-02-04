1st Transportation Support Battalion Redesignation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Carrie E. Stocker and Sgt. Maj. Oscar X. Gomez case the battalion’s organizational colors during the redesignation of 1st Transportation Support Battalion and deactivation of Landing Support Company and Support Company, 1st Transportation Support Battalion, on Camp Pendleton, California, Apr. 2, 2021. The redesignation of 1st Transportation Support Battalion to 1st Transportation Battalion and deactivation of Landing Support Company and Support Company were modernization initiatives conducted to best align the United States Marine Corps to support the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel E. Rivera-Camacho)

