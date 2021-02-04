Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Transportation Support Battalion Redesignation Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    1st Transportation Support Battalion Redesignation Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joel Rivera-Camacho 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Carrie E. Stocker and Sgt. Maj. Oscar X. Gomez case the battalion’s organizational colors during the redesignation of 1st Transportation Support Battalion and deactivation of Landing Support Company and Support Company, 1st Transportation Support Battalion, on Camp Pendleton, California, Apr. 2, 2021. The redesignation of 1st Transportation Support Battalion to 1st Transportation Battalion and deactivation of Landing Support Company and Support Company were modernization initiatives conducted to best align the United States Marine Corps to support the National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joel E. Rivera-Camacho)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    VIRIN: 210402-M-ND151-524
    TAGS

    1st MLG
    Deactivation
    1st Marine Logistics Group
    Redesignation
    1st Transportation Battalion
    1st TB

