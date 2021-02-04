Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AZNG surge capacity at Phoenix vaccination distribution site [Image 4 of 4]

    AZNG surge capacity at Phoenix vaccination distribution site

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Eli Gallardo, 222 Transportation Company, mechanic, checks-in a patient before they are provided the COVID-19 vaccination in Phoenix, April 2, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 14:02
    Photo ID: 6583008
    VIRIN: 210401-Z-CC902-091
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 7.45 MB
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG surge capacity at Phoenix vaccination distribution site [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AZNG surge capacity at Phoenix vaccination distribution site
    AZNG surge capacity at Phoenix vaccination distribution site
    AZNG surge capacity at Phoenix vaccination distribution site
    AZNG surge capacity at Phoenix vaccination distribution site

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    soldiers
    surge capacity
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT