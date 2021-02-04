AZNG surge capacity at Phoenix vaccination distribution site

Arizona Army National Guard Sgt. Eli Gallardo, 222 Transportation Company, mechanic, checks-in a patient before they are provided the COVID-19 vaccination in Phoenix, April 2, 2021. More than 650 Arizona National Guardsmen continue to assist at vaccination sites, testing locations and food banks throughout Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Date Taken: 04.02.2021
Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US