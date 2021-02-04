The CASL Pick Sorter application allows Soldiers working in Supply Support Activities to sort lists of items to pick by location, parts or unit. Soldiers can access the app via military networks at https://armyfirst.apps.platform.futures.army.mil/.
App modernizes order fulfilment, improves readiness
