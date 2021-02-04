Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CASL Pick Sorter

    UNITED STATES

    04.02.2021

    The CASL Pick Sorter application allows Soldiers working in Supply Support Activities to sort lists of items to pick by location, parts or unit. Soldiers can access the app via military networks at https://armyfirst.apps.platform.futures.army.mil/.

    App modernizes order fulfilment, improves readiness

