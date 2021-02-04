Golf Company Rappel Tower

Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the Rappel Tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 2, 2021. Rappel training was conducted to build confidence in Marines, and prepare them for any circumstances they may encounter. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

