Pvt. Harold Osborn, a Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Rappel Tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 2, 2021. Rappel training was conducted to build confidence in Marines, and prepare them for any circumstances they may encounter. Osborn is from Terre Haute, Indiana and was recruited out of RS Indianapolis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 14:00
|Photo ID:
|6582989
|VIRIN:
|210402-M-VX661-356
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Company Rappel Tower [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT