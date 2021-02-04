Pvt. Joshua Dreher, a Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participates in the Rappel Tower at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, April 2, 2021. Rappel training was conducted to build confidence in Marines, and prepare them for any circumstances they may encounter. Dreher is from Phoenix, Arizona and was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 14:00 Photo ID: 6582988 VIRIN: 210402-M-VX661-319 Resolution: 6318x4212 Size: 1.18 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Company Rappel Tower [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.