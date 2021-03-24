Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th STS Train with Local Federal and Law Enforcement Members [Image 3 of 4]

    125th STS Train with Local Federal and Law Enforcement Members

    PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Emily Moon 

    142nd Wing

    Operators from the 125th Special Tactics Squadron recently worked with local federal and law enforcement members on close-quarters battle (CQB) tactics to enhance their skills and build relationships within the community. CQB training helps improve tactical maneuvers inside of a structure in responding to a variety of events.

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 12:20
    Photo ID: 6582820
    VIRIN: 210324-Z-GI695-0080
    Resolution: 5061x3379
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US 
    This work, 125th STS Train with Local Federal and Law Enforcement Members [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Emily Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard
    Portland Air National Guard Base
    125th STS
    PANG
    142nd Wing

