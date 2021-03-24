Operators from the 125th Special Tactics Squadron recently worked with local federal and law enforcement members on close-quarters battle (CQB) tactics to enhance their skills and build relationships within the community. CQB training helps improve tactical maneuvers inside of a structure in responding to a variety of events.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 12:20
|Photo ID:
|6582819
|VIRIN:
|210324-Z-GI695-0022
|Resolution:
|5051x3372
|Size:
|4.24 MB
|Location:
|PORTLAND AIR GUARD STATION, OR, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th STS Train with Local Federal and Law Enforcement Members [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Emily Moon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
