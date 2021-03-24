125th STS Train with Local Federal and Law Enforcement Members

Operators from the 125th Special Tactics Squadron recently worked with local federal and law enforcement members on close-quarters battle (CQB) tactics to enhance their skills and build relationships within the community. CQB training helps improve tactical maneuvers inside of a structure in responding to a variety of events.

