    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Transit with Australian Navy

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Transit with Australian Navy

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Waite  

    USS John Finn (DDG 113)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), left, transits with the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) April 1, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 10:53
    Photo ID: 6582739
    VIRIN: 210401-N-SS350-1197
    Resolution: 4331x3094
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Transit with Australian Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Transit with Australian Navy
    USS John Finn (DDG 113) Transit with Australian Navy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    3rd Fleet
    Royal Australian Navy
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

