PACIFIC OCEAN (April 1, 2021) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), front, transits alongside the Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class destroyer HMAS Sydney (DDG 42) April 1, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 10:53
|Photo ID:
|6582737
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-SS350-1158
|Resolution:
|5516x3103
|Size:
|1.29 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Transit with Australian Navy [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT