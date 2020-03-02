Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrated Combat Turn [Image 11 of 12]

    Integrated Combat Turn

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2020

    Photo by Ryan White 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Technical Sgt. Chad A. Brown, Master Sgt. Jacob A. Odom and Master Sgt. Charles H. Howard, aircraft armament systems specialists with the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reload a GAU-8 Avenger on an A-10 Thunderbolt II with a GFU-7 “dragon” ammunition loader Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 3, 2020. Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing practiced an integrated combat turn at Gowen Field, February 3, 2020, something that hasn’t been done in more than 20 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Ryan White)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2020
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Integrated Combat Turn [Image 12 of 12], by Ryan White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    A-10 Thunderbolt II
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    GAU-8 Avenger
    integrated combat turn
    GFU-7 dragon ammunition loader

