Technical Sgt. Chad A. Brown, Master Sgt. Jacob A. Odom and Master Sgt. Charles H. Howard, aircraft armament systems specialists with the 124th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reload a GAU-8 Avenger on an A-10 Thunderbolt II with a GFU-7 “dragon” ammunition loader Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Feb. 3, 2020. Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing practiced an integrated combat turn at Gowen Field, February 3, 2020, something that hasn’t been done in more than 20 years. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Mr. Ryan White)

