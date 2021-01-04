INDIAN OCEAN (April 1, 2021) – U.S. Navy Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Christian Smith serves food to Sailors on the mess decks of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 1, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2021 Date Posted: 04.02.2021 09:21 Photo ID: 6582614 VIRIN: 210401-N-SM577-2025 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.71 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Casey S Scoular, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.