INDIAN OCEAN (April 1, 2021) – U.S. Sailors wait to take their Navy-wide advancement exam aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) April 1, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2021 09:21
|Photo ID:
|6582608
|VIRIN:
|210401-N-DK876-1027
|Resolution:
|3603x5404
|Size:
|885.4 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
