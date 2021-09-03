Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    I AM SPACE FORCE [Image 5 of 7]

    I AM SPACE FORCE

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Richardson    

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    I am Space Force is the first major campaign conducted by the Department of the Air Force that introduces the Guardian and highlights the diverse mission of the United States Space Force. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. James Richardson and photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2021
    Date Posted: 04.02.2021 07:58
    Photo ID: 6582362
    VIRIN: 210307-F-GO452-0006
    Resolution: 3957x2319
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I AM SPACE FORCE [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt James Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I AM SPACE FORCE
    I AM SPACE FORCE
    I AM SPACE FORCE
    I AM SPACE FORCE
    I AM SPACE FORCE
    I AM SPACE FORCE
    I AM SPACE FORCE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Peterson
    Buckley
    USSF
    United States Space Force
    i am space force
    SSgt. Jared Bunn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT